'Disorderly' Kennedy dad, daughter arrested over raucous house party

The home on Irving Avenue in Barnstable where two Kennedy family members were arrested.

The home on Irving Avenue in Barnstable where two Kennedy family members were arrested.  (Google Street View)

A reportedly raucous party at a Kennedy family home in Massachusetts resulted in the arrest of two members of the illustrious clan Sunday after their neighbors complained and the Kennedys allegedly refused police requests to keep it down.

Barnstable police said 52-year-old Matthew "Max" Kennedy, the ninth child of Robert and Ethel Kennedy, and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the town's noise law.

FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2016, file photo, Matthew Ã¢â¬ÅMaxÃ¢â¬Â Kennedy, a son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, attends a ceremony to name the Robert Kennedy Navy Ship at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston. Police say 52-year-old Matthew Kennedy and his daughter, 22-year-old Caroline Kennedy, were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and violating the townÃ¢â¬â¢s noise law, following complaints about a loud party and fireworks on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) Expand / Collapse

Matthew “Max” Kennedy, a son of the late Robert F. Kennedy, attends a ceremony to name the Robert Kennedy Navy Ship.  (AP)

Officers originally responded to a home on Irving Avenue near the family compound in Hyannis Port on noise complaints. The two were arrested after the officer asked them to keep it down, but they refused, according to CapeCod.com

Barnstable Police Lt. John Murphy told the Boston Herald the Kennedys broke a local noise law, which is punishable by a $100 fine and arrest.

"It's if noise is audible for a distance of 150 feet away," Murphy told the newspaper. "It's a loud party statute, that's what it's used for."

Caroline Kennedy, 22, was arrested after neighbors complained about a loud party.

No one else was arrested at the party, according to the Herald. 

Matthew Kennedy pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Monday in Barnstable District Court, and Caroline Kennedy will be arraigned at a later date. Both were released without bail.

The 52-year-old is an author who wrote “Make Gentle the Life of This: The Vision of Robert F. Kennedy."

