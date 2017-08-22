Another Jamaican lottery scam suspect scheduled for trial

Another defendant in a Jamaican lottery scam authorities say bilked 90 mostly elderly Americans out of $5.7 million has been scheduled for trial.

Gregory Gooden was arrested in Jamaica in June and pleaded not guilty in federal court in North Dakota Aug. 1. A federal judge on Monday scheduled him for trial in January, joining eight co-defendants previously scheduled.

Fifteen people are charged in the case. The alleged mastermind has pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors, and another suspect is scheduled to plead guilty in October. Alrick McLeod will remain jailed until then, because a federal magistrate on Monday denied him a detention hearing.

Two other suspects are in Jamaica awaiting extradition, and two others remain fugitives.

The case began when a North Dakota woman lost her life savings in 2011.