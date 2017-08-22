15 accused of assaulting cops during protest appear in court

More than a dozen people arrested during a conservative free speech rally and counterdemonstration that drew 40,000 people in Boston have appeared in court.

The Suffolk district attorney's office says 13 of the 18 defendants were arraigned Tuesday in connection with Saturday's rallies, loosely related to the gatherings in Charlottesville, Virginia. More arraignments are expected Wednesday.

Authorities say 15 defendants were among a group that assaulted police officers with their hands and bottles of water.

Authorities say one person who appeared in court Monday was arrested wearing body armor and carrying a loaded handgun and four knives. The Boston Globe reports he pleaded not guilty to a weapons violation.

Police say 33 people were arrested Saturday and four had weapons. Authorities say the protests were mostly peaceful.

One person died in Charlottesville, where a week earlier white supremacists clashed with counterprotesters.