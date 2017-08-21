Which Confederate statues were removed? A running list

After a “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia resulted in the death of a woman who was protesting against white supremacy, many more cities across America have decided to remove Confederate statues and monuments.

Following the violence in Charlottesville, in which scores were injured when white nationalists clashed with counterprotesters, cities are debating whether to remove the controversial monuments, many of which were dedicated in the early twentieth century or during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

Discussions are under way about the removal of monuments in New York, Dallas, San Antonio, Houston, Atlanta, Memphis, Nashville, Pensacola, Florida, Helena, Montana, Jacksonville, Florida, Lexington, Kentucky, Richmond, Virginia, Birmingham, Alabama, and Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Here is our running list:

Annapolis, Maryland

Under cover of darkness, city workers removed a statue on Aug. 18 of former Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney that had been on the State House’s front lawn for 145 years. Taney authored the Supreme Court’s 1857 Dred Scott decision, which held that African-Americans could not be U.S. citizens. The city’s Republican mayor said through a spokesman that it was removed “as a matter of public safety.”

Baltimore

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh told reporters that she wanted to move “quickly and quietly” to take down four Confederate statues – Robert E. Lee, Thomas, J. “Stonewall” Jackson Monument, Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument and Confederate Women’s Monument – from the city’s public spaces. Although the plan had been in the works since June, the Baltimore City Council approved it only two days after the deadly events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Washington, D.C.

The stewards of the National Mall announced this week that the exhibit alongside the Thomas Jefferson Memorial will be updated to showcase his status the country's founder and a slaveholder. "We can reflect the momentous contributions of someone like Thomas Jefferson, but also consider carefully the complexity of who he was," an official with the Trust told the Washington Examiner. "And that's not reflected right now in the exhibits."

In addition, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker plans to introduce a bill to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol Building.

Madison, Wisconsin

A plaque honoring Confederate soldiers was removed Aug. 17 from a cemetery not long after residents and city leaders began calling for it to be taken down. “The Civil War was an act of insurrection and treason and a defense of the deplorable practice of slavery,” said Mayor Paul Soglin in a statement. “The monuments in question were connected to that action and we do not need them on City property.”

Durham, N.C.

A nearly-century old statue of a Confederate soldier was toppled by protesters not long after violence in Charlottesville by activists associated with the Workers World party. North Carolina Central University student Takiyah Thompson, along with three others, were arrested and charged with felonies in the days following. As the bronze statue was crumpled on the ground, protester could be seen kicking it on social media. A Worthington assistant city manager said the community seeks to be one that “promotes tolerance, respect and inclusion.”

Franklin, Ohio and Worthington, Ohio

A monument to Robert E. Lee was removed Aug. 17 by Franklin workers and Worthington removed a historic marker Aug. 18 outside the former home of a Confederate general.

New Orleans

New Orleans city workers removed four monuments in April dedicated to the Confederacy and opponents of Reconstruction. The city council had declared the monuments a public nuisance. The monuments removed were Confederate Jefferson Davis, Confederate General P.G.T. Beauregard, Robert E. Lee and the Liberty Place Monument, which commemorated a Reconstruction Era white supremacist attack on the city’s integrated police force. The mayor plans to replace them with new fountains and an American flag.

Austin

The statues of four people with ties to the Confederacy – Robert E. Lee, Albert Sidney Johnson, John H. Reagan and former Texas Gov. James Stephen Hogg – were removed from pedestals on the University of Texas campus late Sunday night. UT’s president said in written statement that the deadly clashes in Charlottesville made it clear that “Confederate monuments have become symbols of modern white supremacy and neo-Nazism.” Separately, a 1,200-pound bronze statue of Jefferson Davis that was removed from UT’s campus in 2015 has now returned to the campus, at the Briscoe Center for American History.

Gainesville, Florida

A chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy paid for the removal of a monument to Confederate soldiers known locally as “Old Joe” that stood in front a building in downtown Gainesville for 113 years. It was moved to a private cemetery outside the city.

Brooklyn

Plaques honoring Robert E. Lee were removed from an episcopal church’s property on Aug. 16 and the governor called on the Army to remove the names Lee and that of another Confederate general from the streets around a nearby fort. “It was very easy for us to say, ‘OK, we'll take the plaques down,” said Bishop Lawrence Provenzano, of the Episcopal Diocese of Long Island, who called them “offensive to the community.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for a review of all the city’s public art to identify “symbols of hate” for possible removal.

Los Angeles

A large stone monument commemorating Confederate veterans was taken down Aug. 16 from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery after hundreds of people demanded its removal. The 6-foot granite marker was loaded into a pickup truck and taken to a storage facility. A petition calling for it to be taken down had garnered 1,300 signatures.

Louisville

A statue of a Confederate soldier was removed from the University of Louisville campus after a legal battle between the city residents, the mayor and the Sons of Confederate Veterans. It was relocated to Brandenburg, Kentucky, which hosts Civil War reenactments.

Daytona Beach, Florida

Three Confederate monuments were removed from a city park Friday morning. A city spokesperson said the plaques were going to be cleaned up and taken to a nearby museum. The decision to remove them did not require public input, the spokesperson told Fox 35, because they were donated and not purchased with taxpayer funds.

Orlando

A Confederate statue known as ‘Johnny Red’ was moved in June by officials from Lake Eola Park to Greenwood Cemetery in response to public outcry about it being symbolic of hate and white supremacy. A spokesperson for Orlando’s mayor told Fox News that city officials are working with historians on a new inscription to put the monument “in proper historical perspective.”

San Diego

A Confederate plaque honoring Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, was quietly removed Aug. 16 from a downtown park. “This morning I ordered the immediate removal of a plaque honoring the Confederacy at Horton Plaza Park,” Mayor Kevin Faulconer told the Los Angeles Times. “San Diegans stand together against Confederate symbols of division.”

St. Louis

The Missouri Civil War Museum oversaw the removal in late June of a 32-foot granite and bronze monument from Forest Park, where it had stood for 103 years. It shouldered the costs of removal and will hold the monument in storage until a new home can be found for it. The agreement stipulates that the monument can be redisplayed at a Civil War museum, battlefield, or cemetery. In Boone County, a rock with a plaque honoring Confederate soldiers that had been removed from the University of Missouri campus was relocated a second time after the Charleston AEM church massacre to a historic site commemorating a nearby Civil War battle.

St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman ordered city workers to remove a bronze Confederate marker at noon on Aug. 15 after determining that it was on city property. It’s being held in storage until a new home can be found for it. "The plaque recognizing a highway named after Stonewall Jackson has been removed and we will attempt to locate its owner,” Kriseman said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times.

New Orleans May 19, 2017



A Robert E. Lee monument in the middle of Lee Circle was lifted away by a crane. The General P.G.T. Beauregard Equestrian Statue, honoring the man who led the attack on Fort Sumter in South Carolina, was also removed. The Jefferson Davis Monument was removed by city workers wearing masks. The Battle of Liberty Place Monument, which was one point had an inscription supporting white supremacy, was removed. All of these were taken down in April and May.

Kansas City, Missouri

A Confederate monument was boxed up Sunday and is slated to be removed. The Missouri division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy had asked Kansas City Parks and Recreation to find a new home for it.

