Severe weather outbreak to rattle midwestern US into Monday night



As hot and humid air clashes with a surge of fall-like air diving southward out of Canada, the stage will be set for thunderstorms capable of causing damage early this week across the Midwest.

A large area from southeastern South Dakota and eastern Nebraska to Iowa, southern Minnesota, northern Missouri, northeastern Kansas and western Wisconsin may face severe thunderstorms into Monday night.

Drenching thunderstorms erupted across western Iowa Sunday night and will move eastward.





“While damaging winds, flooding downpours and large hail will be the primary hazards from these storms, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out,” according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

The greatest risk for tornadoes should occur within the first few hours after the storms erupt before transitioning to a wind and flood threat by Monday night.

Motorists traveling across large stretches of interstates 80, 90 and 35 will face blinding downpours, rapid reductions in roadway visibility and major travel delays through Monday night.

Storms may disrupt the evening rush hour and heighten the risk of motor vehicle accidents in Minneapolis; Omaha, Nebraska; and Des Moines, Iowa, as torrents of rain lead to excess water on roadways.

Residents throughout the Midwest should keep a weather radio handy, monitor the latest severe weather warnings and prepare for potential power outages and property damage from downed trees or power lines.

By Monday night, the storms should shift eastward into Wisconsin, western Illinois and northern Missouri. Storms will reach Chicago and St. Louis during the second half of the night. How well the storms maintain their strength during the overnight hours will determine the extent of any ongoing damage.

The threat for severe weather will shift into the Ohio Valley and Northeast by Tuesday as tranquil conditions and fall-like air invade the Midwest.

