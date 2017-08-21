U.S.

Live: Great American Eclipse underway across the country

Millions of Americans will get the opportunity to view a rare celestial event Monday, when the moon blocks the sun, forming a total solar eclipse that will cross the entire country.

Aug. 21's event marks the first total solar eclipse that will cross the United States since 1918 and the first total solar eclipse to be seen in the contiguous U.S. since 1979.

Totality will end at 2:48 p.m. EDT near Charleston, South Carolina, according to NASA.

Even for those not in the path of totality, the opportunity to experience a partial solar eclipse will be one worth stepping outside for. However, be sure to wear the proper solar eclipse glasses to protect your eyes from the sun.

Follow along with our live coverage below as the eclipse unfolds across the country.

Satellite images show the shadow of the eclipse moving across the U.S.


A total solar eclipse is seen in Oregon as captured by NASA at around 1:19 p.m. EDT.

totality


As of 1:38 p.m. EDT, the National Weather Service in Seattle is reporting a 5 degree Fahrenheit temperature drop during eclipse. Elsewhere in Seattle, crescent-shaped shadows were spotted before maximum eclipse.

Law enforcement officials in Kansas and Colorado are reminding motorists not to pull over along the side of the interstate to view the eclipse.


eclipse oregon

Lee Cooper, from England, wears his protective glasses to watch the beginning of the solar eclipse from Salem, Ore., Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)


A reminder to stay hydrated from the Perry County, Illinois, Emergency Management Association while watching the eclipse today.


Lively crowds are gathered at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois, where the eclipse has began shortly before 1 p.m. EDT. Carbondale is in the path of totality and approximately 50,000 people could visit the town for the event.


As of 12:30 p.m. EDT the eclipse is underway in Oregon.

Extra solar eclipse glasses were being distributed earlier this morning at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The baseball fields at the Little League World Series complex are equipped with lights so play can continue when skies darken, according to PennLive.

Thousands of people are gathered outside Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville, Tennessee. The university's football stadium is serving as an official NASA event and astronaut Barry Williams is in attendance.

cookeville

(Photo/AccuWeather Staff Writer Brian Lada)

Tennessee Tech

(Photo/AccuWeather Staff Writer Brian Lada)
tennessee

(Photo/AccuWeather Staff Writer Brian Lada)


Here is the latest look at the viewing conditions for the U.S. today as of 11:15 a.m. EDT. If you live in an area with optimal weather, be sure you know what time to look.

Static US Eclipse Clouds 10 am
eclipse timeline


Americans across the country were up at the crack of dawn Monday as they moved to find optimal locations to view the eclipse.


Eclipse Kentucky

Jim Cleveland, of Shelbyville, Ky., sets up a camera at his campsite at sunrise as he prepares for the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, on the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. The location, which is in the path of totality, is also at the point of greatest intensity. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
eclipse kentucky 2

The decorated car of Frank and Mary Ludwig, of La Crescent, Minn., sits at their campsite at the Orchard Dale historical farm near Hopkinsville, Ky. Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The location, which is in the path of totality of the solar eclipse, is also at the point of greatest intensity. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)


