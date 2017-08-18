Two police officers slain near Orlando, Fla.

A suspect was reportedly in custody Friday night after two police officers were shot to death in Kissimmee, Fla., south of Orlando, according to media reports.

Mayor Teresa Jacobs confirmed the deaths in a tweet in which she also offered condolences to the families of the fallen officers, who were not identified.

No further details were immediately available. Neighboring law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation.

Local television coverage showed a large number of police vehicles at the scene, at the intersection of Palmway and Cypress, the Associated Press reported.

Meanwhile, two officers also were reported shot in Jacksonville, Fla., News4Jax.com reported. The conditions of the officers was not immediately available.

