Officer shoots, kills coyote believed to have attacked woman

Authorities say an environmental conservation officer has shot and killed a coyote believed to have attacked a woman walking along a rural New York trail.

The Washington County sheriff's office says the animal was killed Thursday, one day after a woman was attacked by a coyote on a trail along a canal in the town of Kingsbury.

Police say she was bitten in the arm and leg during the attack and jumped into the canal to get away from the animal. She went to a nearby house for help. Officials say she is recovering in an Albany hospital.

The coyote's carcass was taken to the state wildlife laboratory outside Albany for testing to determine if it was rabid.