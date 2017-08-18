Airline stocks end the week on mixed note after big drop

Airline stocks stabilized Friday, a day after the shares were pummeled following a terrorist attack in Spain during the busy summer travel season.

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. fell 48 cents to $45.55; United Continental Holdings Inc. rose 5 cents to $64.75; Southwest Airlines Co. gained 2 cents to $53.17; and Delta Air Lines Inc. was unchanged at $47.53. The four stocks had each fallen from about 3 to 5 percent Thursday.

Cowen analyst Helane Becker said in a note to clients that travel bookings would probably slow "for a few days" after the Barcelona attack but pick up in September.

Airline stocks have slumped since mid-July over concern the carriers are diluting prices by adding seats too quickly. Becker said the pullback created a buying opportunity for investors.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. disclosed this week that it trimmed its airline investments. The firm's stakes in American, Delta, United and Southwest fell by about $415 million on Thursday and $20 million on Friday. They're still worth more than $9 billion.