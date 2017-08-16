US
Police find baby near body of North Carolina woman
GREEN SEA, S.C. – Authorities in South Carolina have rescued a baby who was found inside a parked car which also contained a dead woman.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Henrick says 31-year-old Latosha Lewis of Tabor City, North Carolina, was pronounced dead early Tuesday near an intersection in Green Sea, a community near the state border.
Police say Lewis had been shot.
According to a police report, the infant was taken to a hospital. Lorea Arthur, a friend of the victim, tells WMBF-TV that the baby is the dead woman's child.
The television station reports a neighbor called 911 after hearing the baby's cries.
Police did not provide the baby's age or give further details.