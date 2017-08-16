Ohio teacher accused of letting teens consume, sell LSD in her home pleads not guilty

An Ohio elementary school teacher accused of allowing kids to sell and consume drugs in her home has been released from jail.

Amy Panzeca, 48, was arrested Monday night after allegedly permitting her 15-year-old son and other teenagers to use LSD and marijuana in her Springboro home. She appeared in court for the first time Tuesday, entering a ‘not guilty’ plea to one felony and two misdemeanor charges.

Panzeca’s son was also arraigned Tuesday on counts of trafficking and possession of drugs. According to the prosecutor, he was dealing to 20-30 students, predominately in the Springboro School District.

Panzeca is a fifth-grade teacher in the Springboro Schools district, where she has taught for 15 years.

Scott Marshall, a spokesman for the school district, told WHIO Panzeca did not have any prior disciplinary issues and has been placed on paid administrative leave effective Tuesday.

The school hired a long-term substitute teacher in Panzeca’s place, who will lead a “Meet the Teacher” event scheduled later this week, Marshall said. Parents of children in the class are being notified of the situation through a letter and phone call.

In May, Panzeca’s home was raided by the Warren County Drug Task Force. Detectives seized what they suspected was LSD, marijuana and cellphones, according to a search warrant obtained by WKEF. The warrant also states that detectives found text message conversations between Panzeca and her son showing that she was complicit to the use of LSD and marijuana in her home.

Panzeca is being monitored by an electronic device while she is out of jail. If convicted, Panzeca could face up to three years in jail and a $7,000 fine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.