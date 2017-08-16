Minneapolis police reviewing punching of handcuffed man

Minneapolis police are investigating a video that appears to show two uniformed city officers standing by as a bouncer repeatedly punches a handcuffed man lying facedown outside a downtown strip club.

The Star Tribune reports that a bystander made a 10-second cellphone video of the beating Saturday night outside Augie's Cabaret and posted it to social media.

The police department's Office of Police Conduct Review is investigating.

The man who was punched is accused of assaulting a security guard at the club. A police report says he was treated by medics after the bouncer punched him three times.

Neither of the officers intervenes in the video. A department spokeswoman says their role in the beating is being examined.

