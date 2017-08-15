Funeral for NY teen killed in football training accident

A New York community is remembering a popular high school football player who died last week during a pre-season conditioning camp.

The funeral for Joshua Mileto is Tuesday in Lake Ronkonkoma (rahn-KAHN'-kuh-muh), Long Island.

Newsday says hundreds — including uniformed football players from Sachem (SAY'-chehm) High School East — attended his wake Monday.

The 16-year-old died Thursday when he was struck on the head by a log that he and teammates were carrying during a training exercise.

The teen loved the New York Giants — and also played baseball.