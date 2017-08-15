Dad walks son to first day of kindergarten, first day of college

A family from Plano, Texas, is going viral after sharing touching photos of a father-son bond.

Charles Brockman III tweeted two pictures side by side, one of his dad, Charles Brockman Jr., walking him to school on his first day of kindergarten and the other, this year, on his first day of college.

“From the first day of kindergarten to college move in. Thank you dad,” Brockman wrote in the August 13 tweet.

Charles Brockman III told FOX 5 his parents have carried on the annual tradition of walking him to his first day all the way through grade school.

And without missing a step, last week Charles’ dad walked him down the halls of his dorm ahead of his freshman year at Mississippi State University, where he will be majoring in broadcast and communications.

Charles said his father imparted some words of wisdom before he embarked on his first year of college

"He's been giving me advice all my life leading up to this,” Charles told FOX 5. “He tells me to be smart, represent the family well, go to class, and work hard. I plan on following all of that and more to make my family proud."

In addition to his studies, Charles will also race for the university’s track team. According to his social media accounts, Charles is a six-time National Junior Olympic hurdle champion.

As of Tuesday, Charles’ tweet has been retweeted more than 58,000 times and had more than 240,000 likes.

Charles said while he never expected his tweet to go viral, he’s thrilled to have uplifted and inspired thousands of people.