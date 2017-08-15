5 charged with witness intimidation in baby-in-fridge case

Five girls have been charged with intimidating a witness connected to a Massachusetts case in which two teenage girls are accused of placing an infant they were baby-sitting inside a refrigerator and closing the door.

The Essex district attorney's office says the five girls were arraigned Tuesday in Lynn Juvenile Court.

Authorities say the two teenage girls who put the infant in the fridge were charged last week with child endangerment and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say they became aware of the fridge assault after a social media video surfaced of the infant crying and the girls laughing. The girls were baby-sitting for a family in Danvers.

The infant's mother says she doesn't think the girls intended any harm.

One of the girls charged last week was arraigned Tuesday.