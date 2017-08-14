Teacher, 36, charged in illicit, 3-year sex romp with teen boy which led to her 'bearing his child'

A former Ohio high school teacher was impregnated by a teenage boy during a three-year sexual affair -- despite the teen's father raising concerns about the relationship to school officials, authorities said.

Laura Lynn Cross, 36, was indicted last week on three counts of sexual battery from Aug. 1, 2013 through Sept. 6, 2016.

The teen's father, who did not identify himself, told News5 Cleveland he first raised concerns to Buchtel High School officials and Tallmadge Police in 2012 when his son was a freshman, but no charges were filed at the time.

"It was a straight failure from the system," the teen's father told News5. "From the school and definitely from the police."

Cross resigned from her teaching position in 2015, and convinced the teen's mother, who reportedly had custody, to allow him to move in with her through a court-approved "partial parental custody" arraignment.

The 36-year-old teacher told the teen's mother she could "mentor" him, and filled her Facebook with posts of her and the teen.

Officials filed charges last week after police learned Cross had a child with the teen, which was kept secret until someone contacted the teen's father, according to News5 Cleveland.

"First of all, she's a school teacher," said the teen's father. "To get aroused by a child, basically you have to be a sick individual."

The ex-teacher is being held in the Summit County Jail on $100,000 bond.