Protests break out around Trump Tower ahead of president's arrival

More than 1,000 protesters have taken to Trump Tower in New York City ahead of President Trump’s visit Monday night.

Police have arrested at least two people: one for disorderly conduct and one for resisting arrest. Aside from that, the protests have been described as largely peaceful.

Protesters outside the Tower on Sixth Avenue were shouting chants like, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” and “Not my president,” WNBC reported. Another chant shouted by protesters was "New York hates you." There were also a variety of signs, including “The Trump/Pence regime must go” and “Silence is violence.”

Police have reportedly stationed sand-filled sanitation trucks to use as barriers around Trump Tower, in addition to police barricades around the main entrance.

Among the protesters: John Post Lee, a New York artist who created an 7-foot-tall inflatable “Trump rat.” Lee, who put the rat on display in front of the Plaza Hotel on Tuesday, said he modeled his inflatable figure after the blow-up rats labor unions often use to protest businesses.

Trump’s visit marks his first stop at Trump Tower since he took office in January. His homecoming comes two days after a deadly attack unfolded at a rally of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va.

The president has come under fire for his response to Saturday's attack, which left one woman dead and 19 other people injured.

"To anyone who acted criminally in this weekend's racist violence, you will be held fully accountable. Justice will be delivered. As I said on Saturday, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence. It has no place in America," Trump said Monday in Washington.

He denounced that those who incite violence "including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans."

Fox News' Patrick Manning and The Associated Press contributed to this report.