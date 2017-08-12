Long Island police investigate triple homicide in Hempstead

Police on Long Island are searching or a "person of interest" in the deaths of three women found inside a Hempstead, New York, home.

A Nassau County Police spokesman says the women died from "blunt force trauma" injuries. A fourth woman survived and is being treated at a hospital.

Detective Lt. Richard Lebrun did not identify or describe the suspect police are seeking. Authorities did not speak to the relationship of the women.

The killings occurred at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday.