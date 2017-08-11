Man shot outside Target store; 1 arrested, 1 sought in store

A man has been shot outside a Target store in Philadelphia and has been hospitalized.

Police say they've arrested one gunman and a SWAT team is evacuating the store in search of a second gunman.

The shooting happened in front of the store on Friday afternoon. The arrest was made soon after.

A witness tells local television station WPVI that Target employees instructed customers to move to the back of the store after the gunshots rang out. She says she saw the man who was shot fall to his knees near the Target's entrance.

A police spokesman says the wounded 29-year-old man is in stable condition.

The press office for the Minneapolis-based Target Corp. hasn't responded to a voicemail message or an email seeking comment.