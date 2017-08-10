Suit threat won't stop tuition offer for eligible immigrants

The Arizona Board of Regents says it won't stop offering in-state tuition for eligible immigrants granted deferred deportation status despite threats of a lawsuit looming from the state's attorney general.

Board of Regents President Eileen Klein says the state's economic competiveness depends on the education of qualified students and is why access and affordability are the board's priorities.

Klein sent a letter Thursday to the state attorney general's office noting the board's intention to wait for the Supreme Court to decide whether to overturn a lower court's ruling that those immigrants aren't eligible for lower in-state college tuition.

She says ending in-state tuition for those in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program now would mean potentially charging higher tuition unnecessarily or preventing those students from continuing their university education.