Second suspect arrested after reported rape at UCF frat party

The second suspect in a reported rape at a University of Central Florida "Christmas in July" frat party turned himself in to police Wednesday night.

Antonio Candido, 22, a UCF alum, was arrested on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment, FOX35 Orlando reported.

Candido's arrest comes a day after 22-year-old Alpha Tau Omega member Alexander Garces appeared before a judge. Garces is also charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The woman who alleged she was raped reported the attack on Friday, though the incident allegedly occurred on July 22.

Also on Wednesday, UCF suspended the frat at the center of the incident -- the third time in five years the on-campus group has been disciplined.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

UCF officials sent letters to Alpha Tau Omega, accusing the fraternity of lying after the woman reported the rape to police last month.

The letters obtained by The Orlando Sentinel state the fraternity withheld information or provided false, misleading, incomplete or incorrect information to university workers or police.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The school also accused the fraternity of violations including disruptive conduct and underage drinking. A hearing scheduled for Aug. 23 will determine whether the suspension stands.

FLORIDA COPS HUNT FOR SECOND MAN IN REPORTED RAPE AT UCF FRATERNITY PARTY

The fraternity released a statement Wednesday obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, saying it would work with the school and that Garces has also been suspended by the group.

“The fraternity will continue to work with UCF officials, and will take part in the August 23rd hearing,” the statement said. “The second man being sought by police is an alumnus of the chapter, and his membership has been suspended by the fraternity.”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

A letter from the university obtained by the Sentinel said the interim suspension was unusual, but is used “where the welfare of any individual, the student body, or any part of the university or its community is concerned.”

“It is important for the parties affiliated...to actively support the student conduct process as we seek an appropriate resolution that will further underscore the value of being members of the fraternity and sorority life community at the University of Central Florida,” the letter reads.

Police said Garces invited the woman upstairs during the party with the other man -- now identified as Candido -- and, once in the bedroom, the woman told police that Garces became "very aggressive," according to the arrest report.

UCF FRATERNITY MEMBER ACCUSED OF RAPING STUDENT AT CAMPUS PARTY

Related Image Expand / Collapse

When they entered the room, one of the men allegedly locked the door and began blasting music from a cellphone. Garces sat on the couch, forcefully pulled the victim's legs toward him and started touching her sexually, according to the report.

The woman performed oral sex on Garces, hoping it would stop the attack, police said. But Garces continued to be aggressive.

Garces eventually left the room, but Candido then allegedly forced the woman onto the bed, pinning her down and raping her.

The woman fled the party when Candido abruptly left. Police said surveillance footage corroborated what the woman described after she said she was raped, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Fox News' Katherine Lam and the Associated Press contributed to this report.