Police: Woman high on weed in wreck that killed grandkids

Pennsylvania state police say a New Jersey woman was driving under the influence of marijuana in a crash that killed her two grandchildren last year.

Police filed charges Wednesday against 55-year-old Nadine Walton, of Newark, New Jersey, following the Sept. 14 wreck on Interstate 78 near Bethlehem.

The Morning Call of Allentown reports that authorities found marijuana and 49 Oxycodone pills inside Walton's purse and several bottles of alcohol in the car. Court records show Walton's blood tested positive for marijuana.

Five-year-old Ravon Robinson died at the scene. His 2-year-old sister, Brielle Robinson, died several days later at a hospital.

A GoFundMe page set up for the family says they were driving home from a funeral in South Carolina when the crash happened.

Walton didn't immediately return a phone message seeking comment Thursday.

