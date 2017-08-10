U.S.

CRIME

North Carolina woman accused of dumping boiling water on children to punish them

Fox News
Sekia Wadsworth, 34, was arrested after allegedly throwing boiling water on two children. (Asheville Police Department)

A North Carolina woman was released from jail Tuesday, a day after allegedly dumping a pot of boiling water on children she believed were involved in criminal activities, police said.

Sekia Wadsworth, 34, allegedly threw the scalding water on the children around 9:20 p.m. Monday while they were in an Asheville apartment, Fox Carolina reported. Police said Wadsworth thought the children "had engaged in criminal activity."

The children, ages 11 and 12, received non-life threatening injuries, WLOS reported. 

Wadsworth was arrested later that night and charged with assault inflicting serious injury and assault on a child under 12. 

Wadsworth posted $4,000 bail Tuesday night and was released.

It's not clear if or how she may have known the children.