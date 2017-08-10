High school student dies after being struck by log during football practice

A New York high school student died Thursday after a log fell on his head during a drill at an off-season football practice, police said.

Joshua Mileto, 16, was participating in a strength and conditioning camp at Sachem High School East on Long Island where the group of athletes were performing a drill that required players to carry a log over their heads, FOX5NY reported.

The piece of wood "fell and struck" Mileto's head just after 8:30 a.m.. police said. Mileto was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mileto was heading in to 11th grade and was expected to graduate in 2019. He played cornerback and wide receiver for the Junior Varsity team last year, according to FOX5NY.

Kenneth Graham, superintendent of Sachem Central School District, said in a statement the community was "saddened to learn" about the student's death.

"The district is devastated by this horrific accident and words cannot express the grief we feel as a school community. We extend our deepest condolences to the student's family and friends during this terribly difficult time," Graham said in a statement on the district's website.

The high school football season for the Long Island school officially begins Monday, but players are allowed to participate in practices before the start date as long as they're not mandatory.

