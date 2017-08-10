Ex-cop convicted of murder from days as an LA gang member

A former federal police officer has been convicted of killing a man 30 years ago in a botched carjacking outside a Hollywood nightclub.

Prosecutors say Pierre Romain was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder for the killing dating back to his days as a Los Angeles gang member.

Prosecutors say Jade Clark was fatally shot behind the wheel of his car in June 1987. Clark shot Romain in the arm during the attack.

Romain was arrested shortly after the killing, but charges were dismissed because of lack of evidence.

Police later used DNA to connect Romain to blood found on a bullet at the crime scene.

Romain was a Department of Defense Police sergeant at Los Angeles Air Force Base when he was arrested in 2003.

Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 15.