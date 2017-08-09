Photos show mountain lion kittens growing up in wine country

New photos show a pair of mountain lion kittens maturing in Northern California's wine country.

The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa reports the Audubon Canyon Ranch research team captured pictures of the kittens Aug. 2 in Sonoma County, north of San Francisco.

Researchers say the mountain lion, named P1, gave birth to three kittens in April but they believe only two are alive.

The kittens were last photographed when they were just 10 days old.

The kittens are expected to stay with their mother for up to two years before they separate and hunt for themselves.

The team follows P1's movements through her GPS collar.

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com