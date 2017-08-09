Delta jet aborts takeoff from Atlanta after 2 tires go flat

Authorities say a Delta Air Lines jet bound for Oklahoma was forced to abort its takeoff on a runway at Atlanta's airport when two tires went flat.

Airport spokesman Reese McCranie tells The Associated Press that passengers were removed from the plane, and no injuries were reported in the Wednesday morning incident.

Atlanta-based Delta said in a statement that flight 5508, operating as Delta Connection from Atlanta to Tulsa, aborted its takeoff around 9:22 a.m. Wednesday after two tires deflated.

The airline says passengers got off the jet through the main cabin door and were taken back to the terminal on buses.

Video from WSB-TV showed firetrucks positioned around the plane, which remained on the runway about an hour after the failed takeoff attempt from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.