Suspect accused of shooting, killing Missouri police officer arrested

The suspect on the run for nearly two days after the deadly shooting of a Missouri police officer on Sunday was arrested Tuesday in Urich, Fox 4 KC reported.

Police surrounded a home in Chilhowee earlier Tuesday after officers descended on the small town in search of Ian McCarthy, wanted for the murder of Police Officer Gary Michael.

Michael, 37, died after McCarthy allegedly burst out of a Dodge Nitro at a traffic stop and started shooting around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, KHSB reported.

This a breaking story. Check back for updates.