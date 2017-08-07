Abilene police officer killed in crash while stuck in traffic

An Abilene, Texas police officer died Sunday evening when a pickup truck ran into her stopped vehicle, officials said.

Detective Elise Ybarra, 33, was stuck in traffic on Interstate 20 about 200 miles west of Dallas when her car was hit, FOX4 reported. Ybarra died at the scene. Two other detectives were injured.

Ybarra, who leaves behind a 10-month-old daughter and a husband, had been with the department for three years, serving as a patrol officer and then a child abuse investigator.

The Texas Department of Transportation is investigating the incident.