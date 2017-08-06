Downpours to soak Texas to the Carolinas daily this week

Drenching thunderstorms will frequent the southeastern United States and raise the risk for local flash flooding and travel delays this week.

The set up early this week will lead to heavier and more frequent thunderstorms than what is typical in the South during the summer months.

“An unsettled pattern will lead to numerous showers and thunderstorms, perhaps heavy ones, from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley and Carolinas early this week,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Frank Strait said.

Moisture will congregate along a stalled system and lead to daily doses of wet weather from Monday to Wednesday.



Additional showers and thunderstorms will follow later in the week even as the front fizzles or lifts northward.

Some communities will be drenched multiple times this week, raising the risk for flash, urban and small stream flooding.

The thunderstorms have the potential to unleash several inches of rain in as many hours, which could quickly overwhelm storm drains and low-lying areas.

This was evident in New Orleans on Saturday evening when a soaking, slow-moving thunderstorm unloaded a torrent of rainfall and left many neighborhoods under water.

Dallas, Houston; Shreveport, Louisiana; Birmingham and Montgomery, Alabama; Atlanta; Columbia, South Carolina; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, are all in line for the downpours this week.

The downpours will also target the Florida Peninsula, threatening to occasionally keep summer vacationers indoors in Orlando and Miami.

The thunderstorms will add to the summer (June to August) rainfall record that Gainesville, Florida, has already set. A total of 34.60 inches of rain fell spanning June to August 5, surpassing the previous record of 32.55 inches from 1965.

Gainesville averages 19.58 inches during the meteorological summer months.





Daily commutes may be slower than normal along stretches of interstates 10, 20, 30, 40, 55, 65, 75, 85 and 95 as motorists face standing water on the road and reduced visibility.

Airline passengers may encounter flight delays, while residents should prepare for possible disruptions to sporting events and other outdoor plans.

A few of the thunderstorms may also unleash damaging winds.

“Typical August heat will be kept at bay due to the increase in thunderstorms,” Strait said.

High temperatures that are usually in the 90s F will be held in the lower to middle 80s.

The exception will be across Florida and neighboring areas as the majority of the thunderstorms this week are expected to occur in the afternoon, allowing temperatures to first rise into the lower 90s on most days.

