Camp Pendleton Marine killed in accident on base, officials say

A U.S. Marine from Iowa died in an accident at Camp Pendleton in California on Friday, officials said.

Lance Cpl. Cody J. Haley, 20, was severely injured and died at the scene, according to Marine officials.

The Associated Press reported the accident as a car crash, but a Marine Corps official told Fox News Haley died during routine physical training after a tree fell on him.

Haley was assigned to the 1st Marine Division. He deployed with the 11st Marine Expeditionary Unit in March 2016.

In a statement, the Corps said, “We are heartbroken at the tragic loss of a member of the Marine Corps family, and we will do all we can to comfort the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased.”

Haley’s awards included the National Defense Service medal, Global War on Terrorism Service medal, and the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.

