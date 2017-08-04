MORNING BRIEF: Good news, bad news as Trump administration staffs up

The Senate approved nearly 70 of President Trump’s job appointees in one fell swoop Thursday, just before it headed to its August recess. However, the Senate also unanimously agreed to block Trump from making more appointments while the Senate is on summer break. This could signal trouble for the president if he intends on trying to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions or special counsel Robert Mueller. The Senate's move sidelines the president until September.

$1.6B TOYOTA-MAZDA PLANT COULD MEAN 4,000 US JOBS

Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda are expected to announce plans Friday to build a $1.6 billion assembly plant in the U.S. The joint venture would employ as many as 4,000 people, and answer President Trump’s call for more U.S. production by foreign automakers. Toyota announced earlier that it would invest $10 billion in U.S. operations over the next five years.

CHINA TARGETS ‘HARMFUL’ WEBSITES IN 'DRILL' FOR INTERNET PROVIDERS

China ordered internet service providers to participate in a drill Thursday to practice taking down websites deemed “harmful” by the government. The three-hour drill was the latest attempt by China to tighten censor controls on internet data centers and cloud companies, which host website servers.

HARVARD’S INCOMING FRESHMEN TO HAVE NONWHITE MAJORITY

For the first time in its long history, Harvard University will have an incoming freshman class that is predominately made up of minorities. The Ivy League school released a statement confirming that its class of 2021 will be 50.8 percent nonwhite. The new class will consist of students from diverse backgrounds including Hispanics, African-Americans, Native Americans, Asian-Americans and Native Hawaiians.

