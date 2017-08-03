Sheriff: Mom, 2 kids captive in Virginia home for 2 years

A Virginia man accused of holding a woman and her two children captive for at least two years has been arrested.

News outlets report Spotsylvania Sheriff's Lt. Charles A. Carey says 43-year-old Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore was arrested during a welfare check Saturday.

Carey said the 32-year-old woman, an 11-year-old child and an 8-year-old child fled the house while deputies were talking to Moore, who was reluctant to let them in. The family said they hadn't been allowed outside in at least two years.

Carey says the woman is Moore's girlfriend and he is believed to be the children's father. He says the woman is in serious condition at a hospital, with untreated health issues. Investigators believe the children have never attended school.

It's unclear if Moore has a lawyer.