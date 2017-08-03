San Diego police help toddler wandering around neighborhood in diaper

After a toddler was spotted walking around by himself in San Diego early Wednesday morning, help came in the hopes to reunite the boy with his family.

San Diego police said that a man, who was driving in the Normal Heights neighborhood, saw the 2-year-old walking near a liquor store, KGTV reported.

The man reportedly stopped to help the little boy – who was wearing only a diaper – and called 911.

After police arrived, they spent 30 minutes walking through neighboring streets trying to look for any family that may have been looking for the boy.

The boy’s mother called 911 to report him missing just before the officers planned to take the toddler to a local children’s center, according to the news station.

Police reportedly said the mother fell asleep and the child wandered off. No charges are expected.