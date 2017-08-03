Married teacher, mom, 31, surrenders to police amid accusations of sex with four teen boy students

A former Connecticut special education teacher and married mother, who is currently awaiting trial for allegedly having sex with one of her students, surrendered to police Wednesday after allegations surfaced of sex acts with another student -- and police say there are least two more victims.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Laura Ramos, 31, was placed on administrative leave when the first allegations surfaced. She later resigned and has been awaiting trial.

Ramos gave herself up to Bridgeport police Wednesday when she was told about a warrant for her arrest for allegedly having sexual relations with a student inside a restaurant in Shelton, CTPost reported.

The Milford woman has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and released on $50,000 bond.

“My client voluntarily surrendered to police and we are awaiting the paperwork indicating the basis for the new charges,” said Ramos’s lawyer, Edward Gavin. “Laura Ramos continues to maintain her innocence and we look forward to the progression of the case.”

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Superior Court Judge William Holden issued an order barring Ramos from contacting her alleged victims. He continued the case to Aug. 14.