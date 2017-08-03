Man running across US for charity is struck by car in Ohio

Authorities say a man who has been running across the United States to raise money for charity has been struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Ohio.

Fifty-three-year-old Nicholas Ashill was running on U.S. 40 in Somerford Township on Wednesday morning when he was hit by a pickup. He was flown to a Columbus hospital, where he's in fair condition Thursday.

Ashill is a veteran marathoner and university professor in the United Arab Emirates. He began in Los Angeles on May 14 and hoped to reach New York City by early September, with a goal of raising $35,000 for pulmonary fibrosis.

Ashill's run has been chronicled on a website that includes daily updates.

The state Highway Patrol says Ashill was likely hit by an older-model Chevrolet or GMC pickup.