Man arrested after pickup injures people in bus shelter

A 55-year-old man has been arrested after the pickup truck he was driving struck and injured about a half-dozen people waiting inside a bus stop shelter north of Detroit.

Warren Deputy Police Commissioner Matt Nichols tells The Macomb Daily of Mount Clemens Thursday that investigators are working with prosecutors on "appropriate charges."

Nichols said the injured people were gathered Wednesday afternoon in the bus shelter because it was raining.

Witnesses said the pickup driver appeared to be turning into a business when the truck hit the shelter.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts has said two of the people injured "were kind of trapped underneath the pickup." The names and conditions of the victims were not released.