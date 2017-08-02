Virginia man held girlfriend, 2 children captive for at least 2 years, sheriff's office says

Authorities said a 43-year-old man has been arrested with abducting his girlfriend and her two children and holding them captive for at least two years inside a Virginia home.

Kariem Ali Muhammad Moore has been charged with three felony counts of abduction along with felony assault and battery. More charges could be filed against Moore, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Last Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a home in Fredericksburg for a welfare check after receiving a call from a concerned family member who had not seen their 32-year-old female relative and her two kids, ages 8 and 11, for a long period of time.

After arriving at the home, deputies said they met Moore at the home, who appeared hesitant to allow them inside. While speaking with Moore, a woman and two kids ran out of a side door to the deputies.

The sheriff’s office said the victims told deputies that they had not been allowed to leave the home for at least two years.

