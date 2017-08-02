MORNING BRIEF: US may get tougher against China trade policies

The Trump administration may take a harsher stance on trade issues with China. It is considering using rarely invoked U.S. trade laws to fend off China’s demands that foreign companies shared their technology in return for accessing the vast Chinese market. A policy shift may also reflect White House frustration with a lack of help from Beijing in dealing with North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

DEM STATES CAN DEFEND OBAMACARE SUBSIDIES, COURT RULES

An appellate court has allowed a group of Democratic state attorneys general to defend and uphold subsidy payments to insurance companies under ObamaCare -- a critical part of funding that President Trump has threatened to slash. Trump has been unable to keep campaign promises to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which has led him to threaten to stop making cost-sharing reduction, or CSR, payments.

AG SESSIONS TO ADDRESS US OPIOID CRISIS IN OHIO SPEECH

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to give a speech Wednesday in Ohio to discuss the impact of country’s growing opioid epidemic in a state where about eight people a day die from accidental overdoses. More than 52,000 Americans died in 2015 from drug overdoses, 3,050 of them in Ohio. Sessions’ speech comes as President Trump received a report Monday from the administration’s drug commission, urging him to declare a national emergency to deal with the crisis, and as a recent survey calculated that 92 million Americans used opioid drugs in 2015.

PENTAGON FINDS ‘SECURITY RISKS’ IN IMMIGRANT RECRUITMENT PROGRAM

Defense Department investigators have discovered “potential security risks” in a Pentagon program that enrolled foreign-born individuals into the U.S. armed forces since 2009. The Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest program, which provides immigrants and non-immigrant aliens with an expedited path to citizenship in exchange for military service , may have given way to “foreign infiltration” as some of the enrollees are unaccounted for. Defense officials said the program is still active but new applications have been suspended as a review of the program is conducted.

FOX BUSINESS COVERAGE

TAX CODE CHANGE COULD BOOST CHARITABLE GIVING AND CUT MIDDLE-CLASS TAXES

APPLE POISED TO CARRY DOW PASS 22,000 WEDNESDAY

TOP 5 PERFORMING DOW STOCKS UNDER TRUMP

COMING UP ON FBN

8:30 a.m. ET – Colleen Dunlap, Stonelock CEO, will be on “Mornings with Maria.”

9:00 a.m. ET – Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Ohio, House Budget Committee member, will be on “Varney & Company.”

9:45 a.m. ET – Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., former Alabama attorney general and Senate Budget Committee member, will be on “Varney & Company.”