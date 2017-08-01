Teen struck by hit-and-run driver who later turns self in

Investigators say a 14-year-old girl was struck and killed on a Florida highway by a van whose driver left the scene, later calling police to say he might have hit an animal.

Orange City Police Lt. Jason Sampsell tells local news outlets the teen was struck around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Her body was found a short time later, next to a skateboard. A police officer performed CPR, but firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators say 30-year-old Walter Gunther called them shortly after police arrived, saying he thought he might have hit an animal. He was arrested after being interviewed at police headquarters on charges of leaving a deadly accident and driving on a suspended license.

The girl's name hasn't been released. Records don't list a lawyer for Gunther.