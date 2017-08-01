Remains of missing WWII pilot killed in 1944 identified

70 years after his death, the missing remains of a World War II pilot have been discovered.

Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Charles E. Carlson's remains were discovered last year by History Flight, a private Florida-based group, according to the Pentagon’s Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced on Monday.

Carlson, from Queens, NY, was just 24 years old when the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter he was flying was shot down near Bonn, Germany, according to military officials. It happened during a fight with German planes in late December 1944.

Despite German claims that the body was buried at the crash site, the remains were never found. The search for the remains resumed in 2008.

Carlson’s remains will be buried on Friday at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.