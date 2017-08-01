Mississippi man charged in stabbing death of estranged wife

Police in Mississippi say a man confessed to killing his estranged wife and told investigators where to find her body.

Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey says Laura Ann Rutledge's hands were tied behind her back and she was stabbed several times.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports 22-year-old Mike Brian Rutledge of Booneville is charged with capital murder. He is being held without bond in the Prentiss County Jail. It was not immediately clear whether he is represented by an attorney.

He is accused of kidnapping and killing 35-year-old Laura Ann Rutledge.

Police say the couple was going through a divorce.

Ramey says investigators think the woman was killed July 24 or 25. Her body was found July 27 in woods near an apartment where she had been living.

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com