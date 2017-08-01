Maryland police officer shoots, kills person in Baltimore County

A person was shot and killed by a police officer outside a Baltimore County supermarket Tuesday morning, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. outside the Giant Food market in Catonsville, Fox 45 reported.

Baltimore County Police and Fire Department confirmed an officer confronted a suspect before shooting and killing the individual.

It's unclear what led to the shooting. Officials told Fox 45 the suspect was believed to be stealing before the officer confronted him.

No other details were immediately released.