Detroit toddler found safe after Amber Alert

A 2-year-old Detroit girl was found safe on Tuesday after officials said she was abducted earlier in the morning by her mom's weapon-wielding boyfriend.

An Amber Alert was issued and police eventually caught up with the vehicle, which engaged police in a chase -- until the truck flipped over with the suspect and girl inside. The toddler was found safe and the suspect, Grady Barrett, was taken into custody, FOX2 tweeted.

Sondra Renee was at her aunt's home on Detroit's west side when Barrett barged in and threatened them with a weapon, FOX2 reported. He then allegedly took Renee and fled the scene.

Detroit police said Barrett is not Renee's biological father and is her mother's boyfriend. An Amber Alert was issued just after 7 a.m.

