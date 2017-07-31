US Coast Guard: 2 lifeguards, 1 swimmer rescued in Maryland

The U.S. Coast Guard says no injuries were reported after two lifeguards and a swimmer were rescued off the coast of Maryland.

Local news outlets report that a Coast Guard news release says the three people were rescued Sunday afternoon in Ocean City after the swimmer and then responding lifeguards were swept out by strong currents. The Coast Guard says a boat crew was used in the rescue.

According to the Coast Guard, the Ocean City Beach Patrol members were also swept out after jumping in to assist the swimmer near a jetty who the current had taken into the inlet.