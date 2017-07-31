Over 130 injured after Typhoon Nesat, Tropical Storm Haitang slam Taiwan



More than 130 people have been injured after Typhoon Nesat slammed into Taiwan and southeastern China with Tropical Storm Haitang quickly following behind.

Nesat was a typhoon with its strength equal to that of a Category 1 hurricane in the eastern Pacific or Atlantic basins when it made landfall in Taiwan on Saturday evening, local time. Landfall took place in Yilan County.

Taipei endured a wind gust of 150 km/h (93 mph) on Saturday night as Nesat raced across northern Taiwan.

Less than 24 hours later, Tropical Storm Haitang moved into southern Taiwan.





The combination of the two tropical systems unloaded extreme rainfall totals across the mountains and southern Taiwan.

Excessive rainfall since Saturday in Pingtung County totaled 1,105.5 mm (43.52 inches) in Dahanshan. Tainan City was inundated with 340.5 mm (13.41 inches) of rain from Sunday to Monday.

Kaohsiung City endured back-to-back days of nearly 125 mm (5 inches) of rain on Sunday and Monday.

After impacting Taiwan, both Nesat and Haitang tracked into southeastern China. The two systems have since merged and will continue to contribute to locally flooding downpours across eastern China through Thursday.





At least 131 people were injured and one person is missing across Taiwan, Focus Taiwan reports. Most of the injuries were due to falling objects or in car accidents, according to AFP and Reuters.

Power outages peaked at more than 667,000 households. Flooding occurred in nearly 280 locations.

Agricultural losses in Taiwan are estimated at $176 million NT ($5.83 million USD). Nearly 200 schools were also damaged across the country by Nesat with damages estimated at $17.8 million NT ($587,000 USD).

The majority of train services were suspended, according to The Straits Times. Roughly 500 flights, both domestic and international, were canceled or delayed during the weekend.





While Taiwan bore the brunt of both systems, Xinhua reported that about 216,000 people were evacuated across China's Fujian Province where Nesat and Haitang came onshore.

Elsewhere in the western Pacific Ocean, Super Typhoon Noru will continue to slowly churn northward toward Japan this week.

Those with shipping interests will face the greatest hazards as Noru stirs violent seas in excess of 8 meters (26 feet) in its vicinity.

Swells propagating away from Noru will cause seas to gradually build and become dangerous for swimmers along the southern coast of Japan as the week progresses.

Residents of Japan will have to closely monitor the progress of Noru as it may strike or come dangerously close to the country this weekend.

