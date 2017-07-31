Missing skinny dipper's body found by off-duty lifeguard

The body of a skinny dipping woman who vanished while swimming on the Jersey Shore over the weekend washed up in Toms River, police said Monday.

Slovakian tourist Zuzana Oravcova, 24, was found by an off-duty lifeguard who spotted her corpse rolling in the surf off Toms River around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to New Jersey police.

Oravcova went missing while swimming nude in dangerously high waters at Point Pleasant Beach with friend Thomas Kadlec, 23, at around 2:30 a.m. that same day.

PUB WORKER'S BODY FOUND IN WALK-IN COOLER

Kadlec swam back to shore after losing sight of her, and the US Coast Guard, cops and firefighters spent the whole day scouring the seas for her before calling off the rescue mission Sunday night.

Cops in Long Island also found the body of a Queens teen who died while swimming off Smith Point Beach on Sunday evening, police said Monday.

Click for more from The New York Post.