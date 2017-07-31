Man stole $257K from child center to buy Maserati, fur coat

A former official who stole more than $250,000 from a New Jersey agency that provides education to underprivileged children and used the money to buy a Maserati and expensive fur coat is now headed to prison.

Federal prosecutors say Robert Mays received an 18-month sentence on Monday and must pay $257,418 in restitution. He had pleaded guilty in June 2016 to wire fraud.

Mays admitted raising his own salary without approval by nearly $60,000 after working for Jersey City Child Development Centers for two months. The 40-year-old Jersey City also created fake board of directors' minutes to make it look like his raise had been approved.

Prosecutors say he also admitted taking money from the company's bank account to pay for the car and coat and other expenses.