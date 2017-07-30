Search suspended for skinny-dipping Slovakian woman missing off New Jersey shore

Crews suspended their search Sunday for a 24-year-old woman reported missing after she went for a swim with a friend off the Jersey shore, authorities said late Sunday.

The woman, identified as Zuzana Oravcova, of Slovakia, vanished just before 2:30 a.m. after a swim at the beach in Point Pleasant, the United States Coast Guard told NJ.com.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones during this extremely difficult time,” said Capt. Scott Anderson, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay to NBC New York. “Suspending a search is always a difficult decision and it’s something we don’t take lightly.”

Oravcova apparently was nude when entering the water, a witness told WABC.

The woman’s 23-year-old friend, identified as Thomas Kadlec, made it out of the water and alerted a boardwalk worker who contacted police, the Asbury Park Press reported.

The Coast Guard and Point Pleasant police had conducted a boat and air search for Oravcova.

The National Weather Service issued high-risk rip current warnings along the Jersey Shore, advising swimmers to stay out of the water due to “potentially life-threatening conditions.”