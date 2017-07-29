Trump's six-month stall sparks White House shake-up

Six months into his presidency, Donald Trump is saddled with a stalled agenda, a West Wing that resembles a viper's nest, a cloud of investigations and a Republican Party that is starting to break away.

Trump moved Friday to overhaul his senior team, installing Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as White House chief of staff. The hard-nosed, retired general replaces Reince Priebus, a Republican operative who was skeptical of Trump's electoral prospects last year. The president ultimately came to view him as weak and ineffective.

Kelly's appointment was welcomed by some Republican lawmakers, who are anxiously watching their hopes of passing an ambitious domestic policy agenda this year fade away. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a regular critic of the president, said Kelly brings "unparalleled leadership skills to the job."